Russian Court Sets Brittney Griner Appeal Date For October 25th

MOSCOW (AP) – A Russian court has set a date for American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.

It has been scheduled for Oct. 25. Griner is an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

She was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

The Moscow region court said Monday it will hear her appeal. Griner’s lawyers argued after the conviction that the punishment was excessive.