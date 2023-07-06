Russian Cruise Missile Attack On Ukraine City Of Lviv Kills 4 People And Wounds More

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has fired cruise missiles at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least four people in an apartment building.

On Thursday, Ukrainian officials said it was the heaviest attack on civilian areas of Lviv since the Kremlin’s forces invaded Ukraine last year.

The nighttime attack destroyed the roof and the top two floors of a residential building, injuring 34 people as emergency crews with search dogs went through the rubble.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of strike were damaged.

The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, described the attack as vicious.