A Russ’ Market employee was cited for misdemeanor embezzlement after the store found a cashier had been stealing money.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz told KFOR News police were called to the grocery store at South Coddington and West A Tuesday evening and cited 45-year-old Misti Ottersberg.

Management at the store caught Ottersberg taking cash from the registers on three separate occasions. They estimated the loss at $419.