Ruud, Birkel, Cooper and Bahe Among Inductees Into Southeast Athletic Hall of Fame

Lincoln Southeast will induct eight athletes, two coaches and two state championship teams into the school’s athletic hall of fame on Thursday night.

Among the athletes being inducted are former Nebraska football players Bo Ruud and Andy Birkel, former Nebraska-Omaha football player Chris Cooper and Creighton basketball player Nick Bahe.  Ruud and Cooper each played in the NFL.

The banquet and awards ceremony will be held inside the Great Hall at the Lincoln Station in the Haymarket, with social hour starting at 5:30pm.  Tickets may be purchased at the Lincoln Southeast Athletic Office or by calling 402-436-1359.

All the inductees will be also recognized at halftime of the boys basketball game Friday night between Southeast and North Platte.

Here are the list of inductees:

Athletes

Nick Bahe                                                      2003

Andy Birkel                                                    2003

Kim (Shubert) Christner                                2003

Chris Cooper                                                 1996

Chris Hamburger                                           2002

Tara (Tesmer) Paulson                                  2003

Bo Ruud                                                        2003

Courtney Wittstruck                                      1997

 

Coaches

Brad Manard              Retired Girls and Boys Gymnastics Coach

Linda Wilson              Retired Boys Soccer Coach

 

Teams

1977 Class “A” State Championship Football Team

Head Coach: Frank Solich

Assistant Coaches: Randy Brolhorst, Gary Gilson, Denny Puelz, Joe Daddario and Wally McNaught

 

1986 Class “A” State Championship Girls Basketball Team

Head Coach: John Larsen

Assistant Coaches: Janet McNeill and Tim Golden

 

 

