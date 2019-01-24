Ruud, Birkel, Cooper and Bahe Among Inductees Into Southeast Athletic Hall of Fame

Lincoln Southeast will induct eight athletes, two coaches and two state championship teams into the school’s athletic hall of fame on Thursday night.
Among the athletes being inducted are former Nebraska football players Bo Ruud and Andy Birkel, former Nebraska-Omaha football player Chris Cooper and Creighton basketball player Nick Bahe. Ruud and Cooper each played in the NFL.
The banquet and awards ceremony will be held inside the Great Hall at the Lincoln Station in the Haymarket, with social hour starting at 5:30pm. Tickets may be purchased at the Lincoln Southeast Athletic Office or by calling 402-436-1359.
All the inductees will be also recognized at halftime of the boys basketball game Friday night between Southeast and North Platte.
Here are the list of inductees:
Athletes
Nick Bahe 2003
Andy Birkel 2003
Kim (Shubert) Christner 2003
Chris Cooper 1996
Chris Hamburger 2002
Tara (Tesmer) Paulson 2003
Bo Ruud 2003
Courtney Wittstruck 1997
Coaches
Brad Manard Retired Girls and Boys Gymnastics Coach
Linda Wilson Retired Boys Soccer Coach
Teams
1977 Class “A” State Championship Football Team
Head Coach: Frank Solich
Assistant Coaches: Randy Brolhorst, Gary Gilson, Denny Puelz, Joe Daddario and Wally McNaught
1986 Class “A” State Championship Girls Basketball Team
Head Coach: John Larsen
Assistant Coaches: Janet McNeill and Tim Golden