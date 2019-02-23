Sacred Heart Elementary School to Close

Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School, at 540 North 31st street, will close at the end of the current school year, due to financial problems.

The office of Bishop James Conley announced Friday that current students will be urged to attend other Lincoln catholic schools beginning next fall.

St. Mary’s School, across the street from the State Capitol, is also scheduled to close at the end of the current year.

Our media partner 1011 Now reports that the Diocese of Lincoln has provided direct subsidies to Sacred Heart School over the last 10 years, totaling more than $2 million, from donations and campaigns. In that time, Sacred Heart School has worked diligently with the diocese attempting to create a sustainable financial future, as the current level of diocesan subsidy was unsustainable.

The school currently consists of about 150 students and 16 faculty members, but over the course of 89 years, it’s served more than 10,000 students.

READ MORE: Mayoral Candidate Questions Information Campaign Expenses