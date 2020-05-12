Safe Driving During Memorial Day Holiday
(KFOR NEWS May 12, 2020) As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, the NDOT Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO) is partnering with state and local law enforcement to promote the importance of buckling up. Just as COVID-19 has taught the importance of proactively protecting one another by wearing masks, buckling up is as important in reducing motor vehicle injuries and fatalities.
“As our state resumes to normal business and transportation activities, it is important that we share this life-saving message with Nebraskans,” stated Mark Segerstrom, administrator for NDOT-HSO. “The Click It or Ticket campaign focuses on safety education, strong laws, and law enforcement officers saving lives. Hundreds of law enforcement officers come together to help us enforce the message, make an impact and save a life.”
