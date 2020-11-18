Sajevic Named Nebraska’s Amateur Golfer Of The Year
OMAHA-(News Release Nov. 18)–The Nebraska Golf Association is proud to announce the selection of Omaha’s Andy Sajevic as the 2020 Nebraska Amateur Golfer of the Year.
The 30-year-old Sajevic is now a three-time Nebraska Amateur Golfer of the Year, having won the award in 2010 and 2013 as well. His historic performances in the NGA’s championships produced another award, moving him into a tie for fourth on the all-time list with Kearney’s Dan Bahensky. Sajevic accomplished a feat only matched by Friend’s David Clouse, winning the Nebraska Amateur and the Nebraska Mid-Amateur in the same year. Clouse won the first Nebraska Mid-Amateur in 1999, the same year he won his first Nebraska Amateur title. Like Sajevic, he was awarded the Nebraska Amateur Golfer of the Year award.
In July, Sajevic returned to the site of his first Nebraska Amateur title, Happy Hollow Club in Omaha, 10 years later. After four days of stellar play, Sajevic hoisted the trophy for a fourth time. He was the definition of steady, composed golf, as despite not owning the low round any of the four rounds, Sajevic cruised to a three-stroke victory with a 281 (-3) total. Sajevic is the fifth player to win at least four titles, joining Omaha’s Alex Schaake (4), Rod Bliss Jr. (6), Sam Reynolds (7) and Bob Astleford (8).
Sajevic kept his momentum rolling in late summer and into the fall. After finishing runner-up in his previous four appearances at the Nebraska Mid-Amateur, Sajevic did not let anything stand between him and the trophy at Awarii Dunes Golf Club in Axtell. He was again the steadiest golfer in the field, and one of just two to post both rounds under-par. After a slow start, he caught fire with five birdies on the back nine during his first round for an opening 69 (-3). He matched that in the final round with three birdies in his final seven holes to again shoot 69 (-3) and win by one stroke with a championship record 138 (-6) total.
Sajevic has now won eight NGA titles, including four Nebraska Amateurs, a Nebraska Match Play, Nebraska Junior Match Play, Nebraska Junior Amateur and Nebraska Mid-Amateur. He is tied for fifth with Omaha’s Bob Astleford on the all-time NGA men’s title’s list.
In addition to his titles, Sajevic tied for fifth in Stroke Play Qualifying against a very strong field at the 53rd Nebraska Match Play Championship in June. He cruised to a 5-and-4 win in his opening match, but fell in the Round of 16 at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln. Along with his father, John, Sajevic made a final round run at the 19th Nebraska Four-Ball Championship at Fremont Golf Club, where he grew up. The father-son duo was one stroke off the championship record with their final round 62 (-9), finishing tied for fifth. They teamed up again shortly after to finish tied for second at the 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Qualifier at Firethorn Golf Club in Lincoln, but fell in a playoff for the final qualifying spot and finished as the first alternates. Sajevic also earned points by finishing tied for fourth at the Fremont Invitational at Fremont Golf Club.
The Nebraska Golf Association’s annual awards banquet will not be held in 2020, but Sajevic will be honored individually and through social media this month.