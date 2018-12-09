Sales Tax Considered to Help Pay for $28.1M in Beatrice Six Judgement

Gage County officials are looking at a county sales tax to help pay off the $28.1 million owed six people who were wrongfully convicted for the murder of a 68-year-old Beatrice woman.

The Beatrice Daily Sun reports that the Gage County Board of Supervisors chairman Myron Dorn intends to propose legislation that would let the county impose a voter-approved sales tax. He was elected in November to represent District 30 in the Legislature.

Dorn told the board during a briefing Wednesday that counties can put sales tax measures on electoral ballots, but there are limitations on where funds may be collected, including in the city of Beatrice. He also says he won’t introduce the bill next year without the county Board’s support.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Governor, First Lady, Hundreds of Nebraskans Light State Christmas Tree Man Arrested After Stealing Car, Leading Police on I-80 Chase Tips on a Fire Free Holiday Four-Year-Old’s Wish Comes True South-Central Nebraska Murderer Takes Plea Deal Troopers Find 243 LBs of Marijuana, Other Drugs in I-80 Traffic Stops