Sales Tax Considered to Help Pay for $28.1M in Beatrice Six Judgement

Gage County officials are looking at a county sales tax to help pay off the $28.1 million owed six people who were wrongfully convicted for the murder of a 68-year-old Beatrice woman.

The Beatrice Daily Sun reports that the Gage County Board of Supervisors chairman Myron Dorn intends to propose legislation that would let the county impose a voter-approved sales tax. He was elected in November to represent District 30 in the Legislature.

Dorn told the board during a briefing Wednesday that counties can put sales tax measures on electoral ballots, but there are limitations on where funds may be collected, including in the city of Beatrice. He also says he won’t introduce the bill next year without the county Board’s support.