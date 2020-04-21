SALTDOGS BASEBALL: 2020 Season Officially Delayed Due To COVID-19
LINCOLN–(Saltdogs News Release Apr. 21)– The American Association has announced that the start of the 2020 season has been officially delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Opening Day was originally scheduled for May 19th.
“We will be in line with our Governor and our Mayor on what directives they are asking us to follow,” Saltdogs President/GM Charlie Meyer said. “We will not act irresponsibly in our decision for a 2020 baseball season at Haymarket Park.”
The Saltdogs remain committed to the health of all players, staffers, host families and fans – all of which are instrumental in a safe and fun environment at Haymarket Park. The season will not begin without government approval to host events.
Both the Lincoln Saltdogs and American Association remain aware of various decisions made by other sports leagues to either cancel or postpone their seasons, and the decisions made by both the ‘Dogs and American Association will be made in the absolute best interest of the various people who might enter the ballpark.