SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Buhner’s Go-Ahead RBI Single Gives Lincoln The Win Over Houston

LINCOLN–(News Release June 15)–Gunnar Buhner drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the 8th inning, and the Saltdogs beat the Houston Apollos 7-6 at Haymarket Park on Tuesday night.
Buhner’s second hit of the year drove in his fifth run, and James Pugliese went 1-2-3 in the 9th for his seventh save and Lincoln’s (13-11) fourth win in five games. The Saltdogs took a 3-0 lead in the 6th inning before Houston (4-21) rallied for four runs in the 7th. Breland Almadova had an RBI single before Yeiler Peguero’s three-run homer gave the Apollos the lead. Forrestt Allday gave Lincoln a 5-4 lead with a two-run double in the 7th, and Josh Altmann made it 6-4 with his run-scoring double.
Hudson Bilodeau drove in two with a double to tie it in the 8th before Buhner delivered his fifth RBI that eventually won the game. Walter Borkovich allowed four runs over seven innings, while Greg Minier picked up his second win. Logan Lombana allowed his first two runs in the month of June, and Pugliese is among the league leaders with seven saves. Allday had two more hits, while Justin Byrd reached on an infield single to extend his on-base streak to 18. Edgar Corcino doubled twice, and Josh Altmann had two hits.
The ‘Dogs aim for a third series win on the nine-game homestand with Wednesday’s game against Houston. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin at 11:35 a.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.