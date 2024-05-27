SALTDOGS BASEBALL: ‘Dogs Can’t Hold On To Early Lead, Lose Series

KANSAS CITY, KS-(May 26) The Saltdogs opened the scoring for the second straight game against the Kansas City Monarchs but it wasn’t enough as Lincoln fell 4-3 in 10 innings.

LHP Abdallah Aris picked up his first quality start of the season going six innings, giving up seven hits, two runs which were both earned, one walk, and striking out four batters.

OF Zane Zurbrugg had a two-hit day with a single and an RBI triple in the first two innings of the ballgame. OF Aaron Takacs also pitched in with his first home run of the year with a two-run homer out to right.

The Saltdogs also saw the professional debut of INF Alex Epp who started off a 5-4-3 double play.

Lincoln went hitless from the second inning on and the Monarchs took advantage scoring five unanswered runs and recording 12 unanswered hits. Kansas City scored once in the third, once in the sixth, twice in the eighth, and once in the bottom of the tenth to walk off the game.

Lincoln led the Monarchs for seven and a half innings, that is the second straight game where the ‘Dogs have had the lead for that long in a game. The Saltdogs have had the lead in 15 of the past 19 innings they have played but they have lost both games.

On Monday the Saltdogs open up a three-game homestand against the Kane County Cougars starting at 7:05, their first meeting of the year.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.