SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Dogs Five-Game Win Streak Ends In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota-(News Release June 23) LHP Abdallah Aris struck out a season-high eight batters through 5 and 2/3 innings, but the ‘Dogs fell 2-1 in the opener against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium on Friday night.

Aris’s eight strikeouts were the most for a Saltdogs starter this season, but Lincoln’s five-game winning streak came to an end after a late rally from the Canaries (16-23).

The ‘Dogs (18-18) opened the scoring in the 4th inning. C Luke Roskam singled in CF Nick Anderson with two outs to take a 1-0 lead.

Aris worked into the 6th inning but left with the bases loaded and two outs after a strikeout of CF Wyatt Ulrich. RHP R.J. Freure inherited the bases loaded and allowed the game-tying run to score on a wild pitch before a fly-out ended the inning.

Aris went 5 and 2/3 innings, allowing just two hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Freure then retired the next five batters he faced in the 7th and 8th, but DH Jabari Henry worked his third walk of the game after falling behind 0-2 with two outs in the 8th inning. The Canaries pinch ran with Carson Clowers at first, and after a stolen base Ulrich doubled down the right-field line to give the Canaries a 2-1 lead.

RHP Charlie Hasty – after taking the loss in both appearances he made at Haymarket Park two weeks ago – worked around a one-out walk with a scoreless 9th for his team-leading eighth save.

The ‘Dogs had a four-game win streak against the Canaries end, but Lincoln is still 10-3 in the last 13 games.

The series continues Saturday evening. First pitch is scheduled at 5:35 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 5:05 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.