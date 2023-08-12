Saltdogs Baseball: Dogs Rally For Huge Win Over Monarchs

(LINCOLN, Nebraska-News Release August 11) 1B Jason Rogers had two doubles and reached safely all five times, and the ‘Dogs scored the last seven runs in an 8-4 win over the Kansas City Monarchs at Haymarket Park on Friday night.

Rogers went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, two walks, a hit-by-pitch, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base, and the ‘Dogs snapped a three-game skid with a series-opening win.

Kansas City (45-32) opened the scoring on a two-run triple from CF Jacob Robson in the 2nd inning before the ‘Dogs (38-39) got a run back on the second of Rogers’s doubles with two outs in the 3rd.

Kansas City extended the lead to 4-1 on RF Micker Adolfo’s two-run single in the 4th. RHP Zach Keenan allowed four runs on five hits across six innings of work – and he’s now gone at least five innings in all 13 starts he’s made this year.

The ‘Dogs scored three times in the 6th to tie the game. LF Aaron Takacs made it 4-2 with an RBI single before SS Drew Devine’s bases-loaded walk made it a one-run game. After Devine walked, C Marshall Awtry worked another bases-loaded walk to tie the game.

Lincoln took the lead for good in the 7th inning. DH Yanio Perez doubled in Rogers after a walk and a stolen base to give Lincoln a 5-4 lead before Devine extended the lead on an RBI single and Awtry worked a second bases-loaded walk to make it 7-4.

The ‘Dogs added a run on an RBI fielder’s choice from Perez in the 8th.

RHP R.J. Freure tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts, while LHP Steffon Moore pitched a scoreless 9th.

The ‘Dogs worked a season-high 12 walks and struck out seven times. C Luke Roskam went 2-for-5 and extended his league-leading on-base streak to 42.

The series continues Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m and pregame coverage begins at 5:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.