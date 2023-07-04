SALTDOGS BASEBALL: ‘Dogs Roll Over Cleburne On Record-Setting Night

LINCOLN–(News Release July 3) CF Nick Anderson and C Luke Roskam tied the franchise record with five hits each, and the ‘Dogs set a season high with 17 runs on 22 hits in a 17-8 win over the Cleburne Railroaders at La Moderna Field on Monday night

Anderson and Roskam became the first ‘Dogs with five hits in a game since Ivan Marin on June 15, 2019 – and Anderson hit two homers in an eight-run 3rd inning, the same day he was named as an American Association All-Star.

The ‘Dogs (24-22) opened the scoring with four runs in the 1st inning. 1B Yanio Perez cleared the bases with a triple and Roskam later followed with an RBI groundout.

Lincoln broke out in the 3rd – their highest total in a single inning this year. Anderson led off with his first of two homers in the inning. Roskam later followed with a two-run homer to make it 7-0 before C Marshall Awtry hit a two-run single that made it 9-0. SS Drew Devine then gave Lincoln a 10-0 lead with an RBI double before Anderson’s two-run homer gave the ‘Dogs a 12-0 lead.

Cleburne (26-22) scored five times in the bottom of the 3rd. 3B Alex Jackson drove in a pair with a double before CF Zach Nehrir made it 12-3 with an RBI groundout. DH Jose Sermo later hit a two-run homer – his league-leading 17th – to make it 12-5.

The ‘Dogs responded in the 5th with two runs on a Perez double-play groundout and a Roskam single.

Cleburne got closer with three in the 6th inning. Jackson’s RBI double made it 14-6 before he eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 14-7. Later in the inning, the Railroaders got another run back on an RBI double from RF Hill Alexander.

Lincoln scored twice more on two run-scoring doubles from RF Connor Panas and Devine in the 6th, and Awtry hit a solo homer to make it 17-8 in the 7th inning.

RHP Josh Roeder allowed eight runs over five innings but picked up his third win of the year. RHP Walter Borkovich struck out five batters over two innings while RHP Devin Conn and R.J. Freure combined for a scoreless 8th and 9th innings.

Lincoln has won five consecutive games for the second time this year and the ‘Dogs are now a season-high two games over .500.

The series continues Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:06 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.