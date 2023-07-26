SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Early Hot Start Helps Milkmen Past Lincoln In Series Opener

MILWAUKEE–(News Release July 25)–Shortstop Drew Devine had a season-high four hits but the Lincoln Saltdogs lost 17-8 to the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field on Tuesday night.

Devine had his first four-hit game of the year, but Lincoln (32-30) gave up a season-high in runs and had a three-game winning streak come to an end.

Milwaukee (38-24) took a 1-0 lead on a leadoff homer from Bryan Torres in the 1st inning. Cam Balego later scored when Roy Morales was picked off at first base. Lincoln cut the deficit to 2-1 on an RBI groundout from Nate Samson in the 2nd inning. The Milkmen then broke out for seven in the bottom of the 2nd. Balego singled in a run to make it 3-0 before C Roy Morales then made it 7-1 with a grand slam – the first of back-to-back-to-back homers for Milwaukee. Miguel Gomez and Michael Crouse followed with solo homers to make it 9-1.

Milwaukee added a 10th run on a sacrifice fly from Miguel Gomez in the 3rd before scoring five more in the 4th. Rudy Martin made it 11-1 with an RBI double before Torres added an RBI with a fielder’s choice. Up 12-1, Balego’s fourth hit was a three-run homer to make it 15-1. Lincoln’s Connor Panas hit his 13th homer to lead off the 5th inning before Luis Roman hit a two-run homer to make it 15-4 in the 6th.

Milwaukee added a pair of runs in the 7th but Lincoln got three more back in the 8th. Samson tied a career high with his sixth homer to lead off the inning before Devine’s fourth hit – a two-run single – scored two more and made it 17-7. Aaron Takacs hit an RBI double in the 9th inning.

Pitcher John Bezdicek allowed nine runs over 1 and 1/3 innings – the shortest start for a ‘Dog this season. Nic Laio allowed eight runs over five innings in long relief, while LHP David Zoz retired all five batters he faced. Lincoln out-hit the Milkmen 16-15 but lost a third straight game to Milwaukee. C Luke Roskam went 1-for-3 and extended his on-base streak to 28.

The series continues Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:05 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.