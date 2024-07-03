SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Five-Run Fifth Inning Propels Lincoln to Win Over Fargo-Moorhead

LINCOLN–(News Release July 2)–The Lincoln Saltdogs were able to even up the series with Fargo-Moorhead on Tuesday night behind a five-run fifth, winning by a final of 8-6.

INF Spencer Henson reached four times including two walks, an RBI double, and a single. He now has four hits and three RBIs in the series. INF Alex Baeza drove in two more runs on an RBI single and a sacrifice fly. In his last 10 games, he has driven in 10 of his 25 runs.

RHP Jack Parisi got his second start since coming off of the injured list going 6.0 innings, giving up two hits, and two runs both of which were earned and came in the first inning, five walks, and struck out six batters.

Just as they did in game one, Fargo grabbed a two-run lead in the top of the first inning with a two-run double. The Saltdogs were being no-hit through the first four innings, however, six players reached via walks, an error, and a fielder’s choice.

Lincoln found their first hit in the bottom of the ninth as INF Drew Devine kicked off a five-run home half of the fifth. The ‘Dogs recorded six hits in the frame and took the lead for good.

The Saltdogs would score one more time in the sixth, and twice more in the seventh with a two-run single from C Max Hewitt. The RedHawks tightened things up in the ninth scoring four times but RHP Dan Kubiuk came in for his ninth save of the season.

Lincoln hands Davis Feldman his first season loss and evens up the series a game apiece. The series finale is scheduled for 12:05 Wednesday afternoon.