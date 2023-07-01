SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Blasts Sioux City In Front Of Record Crowd

LINCOLN–(News Release June 30) LHP David Holmberg tossed a quality start in his debut, and the Lincoln Swiftdogs beat the Sioux City Ex-Boyfriends 6-1 in front of a franchise-record 8,298 fans at Haymarket on Friday night.

Holmberg allowed one run on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts in his first American Association start since 2021, and the ‘Dogs (21-22) hit three homers to win a second consecutive game.

Sioux City (21-23) took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from 2B Delvin Zinn in the 2nd inning, but C Marshall Awtry hit his second professional homer – and second against Sioux City – to give the ‘Dogs a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning.

Lincoln extended the lead with back-to-back homers from RF Connor Panas and SS Drew Devine in the 5th inning. Panas hit a two-run homer to make it 5-1 and Devine followed with a solo home to make it 6-1.

LHP Steffon Moore worked 1 and 2/3 scoreless innings with one hit allowed and four strikeouts, working out of a bases-loaded jam inherited from RHP Devin Conn in the 7th inning. RHP Matt Cronin worked a scoreless 9th inning with one walk and two strikeouts.

The attendance was a franchise record and the first time in ‘Dogs history that 8,000+ attended a game at Haymarket Park.

Panas now has a nine-game hitting streak, tying Zane Zurbrugg for the longest hitting streak for a ‘Dog in 2023.

The series continues Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 5:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.