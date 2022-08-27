SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Comes Up Short In Opener With Cleburne

By Michael Dixon

LINCOLN–(Aug. 26)–John Bezdicek allowed two runs over a career-best seven innings, but the ‘Dogs fell 2-1 in the opener against the Cleburne Railroaders at Haymarket Park on Friday night.

Bezdicek allowed two runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts, but the ‘Dogs (41-50) left two runners on base in each of the final two innings and lost for a third consecutive game.

Cleburne (43-48) opened the scoring on a solo homer from Kacy Clemens in the 2nd inning. Clemens later added a run in the 4th on a sacrifice fly.

Lincoln got on the board in the 8th inning when Luke Roskam hit a leadoff homer. After walks to Randy Norris and Justin Byrd, Rayder Ascanio tried a sacrifice bunt that resulted in an out at third base. Ryan Long then grounded out and Jason Rogers struck out to end the inning.

The ‘Dogs then got a leadoff single from Josh Altmann in the 9th. Welington Dotel’s groundout moved him to second before a strikeout from Hunter Clanin. Roskam then worked a walk to extend the rally, but Norris struck out to end the game.

Cleburne’s Garett Alexander allowed one run over seven-plus innings, while Nick Gardewine picked up his 15th save of the season.

The ‘Dogs used just one reliever – R.J. Fruere went two innings and retired six of the seven batters he faced.

The series continues Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.