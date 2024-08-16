SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Drops Doubleheader, Series at Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO–(KFOR Aug. 15)–The Lincoln Saltdogs fell in their road series at Fargo-Moorhead, as the Redhawks won 9-5 in the first seven-inning game of their doubleheader, before winning 7-3 in five innings of the second game because of weather on Thursday night.

Kyle Battle hit a two-run homer for Lincoln in the fourth inning of the first game, but it was Fargo’s five-run second inning that proved to be the difference. In the second game, Zane Zurbrugg broke through with a two-RBI performance in game two, he brings his season total up to 22. Alex Baeza put together another multi-hit performance with a pair of singles, he now has hits in eight of nine games and four multi-hit games.

Right-handed pitcher, former Husker and Lincoln High alum Cam Wynne made his fifth start of the season going four innings giving up eight hits, six runs, no walks, and striking out seven batters. It would be a four-run fourth inning that would be the difference as the RedHawks score four times on four highlighted by a two-run homer.

Fargo would score one more time in the fifth before the game was ultimately called due to weather and field conditions.

Lincoln returns home for a three-game weekend series against Sioux Falls. Air time of Friday’s series opener is at 6:35pm on KFOR.