SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Drops Series Opener at Sioux Falls on Tuesday Night

SIOUX FALLS, SD–(News Release May 16)– Infielder Luke Roskam had a season-high three hits, but the Lincoln Saltdogs lost 5-1 to the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium on Tuesday night.

Roskam had Lincoln’s third three-hit game of the year, but the ‘Dogs went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and lost a third straight game. Sioux Falls (2-3) opened the scoring on INF Mike Hart’s sacrifice fly in the 1st. OF Hunter Claninlater added an RBI double to make it 2-0.

OF Welington Dotel added an RBI single to make it 3-0 in the 3rd, and Hart drove in another with a second sacrifice fly in the 7th. The ‘Dogs (1-3) got on the board when OF Nick Andersonscored on a wild pitch in the 9th inning. LHP Tanner Brownallowed four runs – three earned – on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts over 2 and 1/3 innings, while RHP Walter Borkovichpitched 2 and 2/3 scoreless and RHP Zach Keenanallowed one run over two innings. RHP Ben Terwilligerwent three-up, three-down in the 8th and has retired the first six batters he’s faced as a professional.

The ‘Dogs continue the series on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:05 p.m. on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.