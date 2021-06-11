SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Earns Series Win Over Houston

LINCOLN–(June 10)–Curt Smith broke a tie with his two-run homer in the 5th, and the Lincoln Saltdogs beat the Houston Apollos 4-2 at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
Smith’s shot broke a 1-1 and was the 89th homer in his Saltdogs career – now just one shy of tying Bryan Warner’s franchise record of 90. It was his third homer of the year and first since May 27th.
Forrestt Allday walked twice and singled, and the ‘Dogs (10-10) won their fourth series of the year.
Carter Hope tossed two scoreless innings with four strikeouts to earn his second win of the year, and James Pugliese finished off his sixth save in the 9th inning.
Edgar Corcino went 2-for-4 with his third homer of the year – a solo shot on the first pitch of the 6th inning – to stretch the lead to three.
Ryan Long walked and scored, while Justin Byrd worked his 19th walk of the year out of the leadoff spot.
Lincoln starter Carson Lance allowed one run on two hits over 4.1 innings, and the ‘Dogs allowed just three Houston (4-17) hits – a season low.
The ‘Dogs took two of three from the Apollos and now get ready for a three-game series against Kane County over the weekend. First pitch of Friday’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.
BOX SCORE