SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Rally Evens Series In Sioux City

LINCOLN, NE (News Release July 21) C Luke Roskam had two hits with the go-ahead RBI, and the ‘Dogs rallied for a 3-2 win over the Sioux City Explorers at MercyOne Field on Friday night.

Roskam’s go-ahead sacrifice fly gave the ‘Dogs (30-29) a 3-2 lead in the 5th inning, and Lincoln held on to snap a three-game skid and even the four-game series.

Sioux City (32-29) took a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning. RF Vince Fernandez reached after he was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on an error from SS Drew Devine with the ‘Dogs trying to turn a double play to end the inning. 3B Kyle Kasser later doubled in another run but DH Wilfredo Gimenez was thrown out at home trying to score on the same play to end the inning.

Lincoln tied the game with two in the 4th. 3B Will Kengor made it 2-1 with an RBI double to deep left and 2B Nate Samson later tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left-center.

The ‘Dogs took the lead for good on Roskam’s sacrifice fly, and Lincoln held on with 4 and 2/3 scoreless innings from the bullpen. With two on and one out in the 5th, RHP Devin Conn worked out of the jam and kept the ‘Dogs ahead. Conn eventually worked 1 and 2/3 innings allowing just one hit with a pair of strikeouts.

LHP Steffon Moore went five up, five down before RHP R.J. Freure worked around a walk and hit batter to strand two runners in the 8th inning.

RHP Carter Hope worked around a pair of two-out baserunners in the 9th inning and earned his third save of the year.

LHP Abdallah Aris didn’t factor into the decision after allowing two runs on three hits with a season-high seven walks and four strikeouts over 4 and 1/3 innings.

Roskam now has a 25-game on-base streak and leads the ‘Dogs with 47 RBIs.

The series continues Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Pregame coverage begins on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM at 5:35 p.m.