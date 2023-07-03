KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Sweeps Sioux City Behind Keenan’s Pitching

July 3, 2023 8:51AM CDT
Courtesy of Alpha Media Lincoln.

LINCOLN–(News Release July 2)–Zach Keenan allowed one run over seven innings, Connor Panas extended his hitting streak to 11 with a grand slam, and the Lincoln Saltdogs swept the Sioux City Explorers with a 12-1 win at Haymarket Park on Sunday afternoon.

Keenan allowed just four hits seven innings for the second time this year and the ‘Dogs (23-22) tied for their largest win of the year to complete the first sweep over Sioux City (21-25) since August 2017. Lincoln finished the seven-game homestand with a four-game win streak.

The ‘Dogs took a 3-0 lead when Aaron Takacs hit a three-run homer in the 2nd inning. Yanio Perez made it 4-0 with an RBI double in the 3rd and Nate Samson followed with an RBI single to make it 5-0.

Sioux City scored its only run in the 4th inning on a sacrifice fly from Wilfredo Gimenez in the 4th, but the ‘Dogs answered with a two-run double in the 6th inning. Panas’s grand slam came in the 7th inning and extended his team-best hitting streak to 11. The ‘Dogs added an unearned run on an error with two outs in the 8th. David Zoz pitched a scoreless 8th inning and Nic Laio tossed a scoreless 9th inning.

The ‘Dogs hit the road for a six-game road trip that begins on Monday night in Cleburne, Texas. First pitch is scheduled for 7:06 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

