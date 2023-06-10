SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Walks Off Canaries To Cap Ninth-Inning Rally

(Lincoln, NE0News Release June 10) SS Drew Devine hit a walk-off single and the Saltdogs scored three runs in the 9th inning to beat the Sioux Falls Canaries 3-2 at in front of a season-high 7,112 fans at Haymarket Park on Friday night.

Devine’s single capped a 9th-inning rally and the ‘Dogs came back to win when trailing after eight innings for the first time this year.

Lincoln (9-15) entered the bottom of the 9th with one hit. After CF Nick Anderson walked to begin the inning, 1B Yanio Perez doubled to deep left-center to cut the deficit to one.

3B Will Kengor then singled to put runners on the corners before 2B Nate Samson tied the game with a sacrifice fly. C Luke Roskam then walked to put the winning run in scoring position and both runners advanced on a passed ball. After the Canaries (11-16) intentionally walked LF Aaron Takacs to load the bases, Devine’s single won the game.

Saltdogs RHP Zach Keenan allowed just two runs over seven innings with two walks and five strikeouts – his first quality start of the year.

The Canaries scored first on an RBI double from 1B Mike Hart in the 4th inning. LF Wyatt Ulrich then led off the 5th inning with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly from SS Jordan Barth.

The ‘Dogs rallied to win the opener of a season-long nine-game home stand with a win, and Lincoln can now win the series on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 5:35 p.m. on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.