SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Saltdogs Slug Four Homers Friday Night In Rout Of Milkmen

LINCOLN, NE (News Release July 14) C Luke Roskam hit his second grand slam and extended his hitting streak to 16, and the ‘Dogs hit four homers in a 10-5 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen at Haymarket Park on Friday night.

Roskam’s grand slam was part of a six-run 3rd inning for Lincoln (29-26) and the ‘Dogs took the first matchup with the East Division leaders this season.

Milwaukee (33-22) opened the scoring in the 1st inning with an RBI single from 3B Miguel Gomez. Lincoln tied the game in the bottom-half with an RBI single from Roskam that extended his hitting streak to 16 – tied for the longest for a ‘Dog this season.

The Milkmen regained the lead in the 2nd when LF Aaron Hill scored on an error and SS Gabriel Cancel made it 3-1 with a sacrifice fly in the 3rd.

The ‘Dogs took the lead for good on Roskam’s grand slam in the bottom of the 3rd. Later in the inning LF Aaron Takacs hit a two-run homer that made it 7-3.

1B Connor Panas hit a leadoff homer in the 4th to make it 8-3 and 3B Will Kengor then hit a solo homer against his former team to make it 9-3 in the 6th inning.

The ‘Dogs made it 10-3 on a sacrifice fly from RF Zane Zurbrugg in the 7th inning, and Hill hit a two-run homer in the 8th.

LHP David Holmberg earned the win with his second quality start, allowing three runs over six innings against his former team.

The series continues Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Pregame coverage begins at 5:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.