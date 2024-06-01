SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Seventh Inning Boost Helps Lincoln Past Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Canada–(News Release May 31)–The Lincoln Saltdogs offense came alive in the top of the seventh and proved to be too much for the Goldeyes as they grab the series opener by a final of 9-4.

Nick Anderson reached four times including a double and a three-run homer, his fourth of the year, he now has 11 RBIs on the season. Aaron Takacs went deep for the second time this season, this time being a grand slam, bringing his team-leading RBI total up to 16.

The Saltdogs (8-12) opened the game up with a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning thanks to a couple of singles and Winnipeg (9-11) errors, being only the seventh time Lincoln had opened the scoring this season.

The Goldeyes would grab the lead right back in the bottom of the fifth behind a pair of doubles and would put up three in the frame to take a 3-2 lead. Later in the seventh, the Saltdogs started the inning off with a strike but then lightning struck, literally and figuratively, as the Saltdogs went for seven runs in the innings behind Takacs’ grand slam and Anderson’s three-run homer.

In the middle of the seventh, the game would head into a 30-minute rain delay, the Goldeyes would add one more run right out of the delay in the bottom of the seventh, and that would be all there would be. Lincoln wins it by a final of 9-4, their third straight series-opening win.

The Saltdogs and the Goldeyes square off on Saturday night as Lincoln goes for the series win at 6:00 p.m. from Blue Cross Field in Winnipeg. Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.