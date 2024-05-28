SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Seventh-Inning Rally Helps Lincoln in Series Opening Win Over Kane County

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release May 28)–Rallying back from a five-run hole, the Lincoln Saltdogs stormed all the way back to defeat Kane County by the final of 10-6 in the series opener Monday night at Haymarket Park. Luke Roskam reached base all five times including a pair of singles, one driving in an RBI in the seventh, in what is his best offensive performance of the season thus far. Nick Anderson went deep for the third time with a two-run homer in the seventh inning to give the Saltdogs an 8-6 lead, and they would keep it for the rest of the night.

Right-handed pitcher Pablo Arevalo made a massive bounce-back performance in his second outing as a ‘Dog pitching 3 innings in relief giving up just two hits, one run which was earned, one walk, and struck out one batter.

The Saltdogs fell behind Kane County 6-1 after five innings of play but the tides turned when Lincoln loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth and the Cougars committed two errors in the inning allowing Lincoln to score four times. The ‘Dogs weren’t done as they took the lead with three runs in the seventh and added two more in the eighth for insurance and they win 10-6 in dramatic fashion.

Lincoln is now 3-5 at Haymarket Park, and take on Kane County in game two Tuesday night at 7:05. Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM. .