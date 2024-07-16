SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Tuesday Game with Lincoln at Kansas City Postponed

KANSAS CITY, KS–(Saltdogs Release/KFOR July 16)–Due to the inclement weather in the Kansas City area, Tuesday’s scheduled game versus the Kansas City Monarchs has been postponed.

It will be made up as part of a double header tomorrow, Wednesday, July 17th with the first game starting at 4:00 PM. The end of the first game and the entire second game will be carried KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

Lincoln lost the weekend series to the Monarchs at Haymarket Park and enter this mid-week series in Kansas City with a 20-39 record.