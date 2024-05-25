SALTDOGS BASEBALL‘Dogs Snap Skid In Extra Against Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, KS-(May 24) The Saltdogs snap their five-game losing streak in a battle-back effort in extra innings to defeat the Monarchs 8-7 in 10 innings.

OF Nick Anderson captured his first three-hit game of the season including his second homer of the year that drove in two runs to give Lincoln the lead at the time in the top of the fifth.

OF Aaron Takacs, INF Jack Dragum, and INF Dakota Conners all pitched in with multi-hit games, and Conners drove in an RBI.

The bullpen crew consisted of four arms that threw 5.2 scoreless innings with no walks and five walks. Pitchers David Zoz, Wyatt Sparks, Brandon McCabe, and Dan Kubiuk all contributed to the effort, McCabe going 1-2-3 in the ninth capturing the win and Kubiuk getting his second save of the season.

The Monarchs took a 5-1 lead after two innings of play with three in the first two in the second, but the Saltdogs battled back and took the lead in the top of of the fifth 6-5. Kansas City battled back right away reclaiming the lead 7-6.

There were no runs from either side until the Saltdogs were down to their final strike as C Logan Williams scored on a passed ball to tie the game at seven. INF Alex Baeza gave the ‘Dogs the lead for good on the first pitch he saw in extras on an RBI single scoring OF Gary Mattis.

The Saltdogs stop a five-game skid and improve to 6-8 on the season, 4-3 on the road in 2024. Game two of the series is slated for 6:35 p.m. on Saturday night from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

You can catch all Saltdogs games home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or streaming live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.