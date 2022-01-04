Salvation Army Reaches Red Kettle Goal

Lincoln, NE (January 4, 2022) – The Salvation Army will be celebrating lighting the star atop the Tree of Lights Christmas tree, at HOME Realty, 5322 O St, Lincoln, NE 68510, signifying that their 2021 Tree of Lights goal has been met.
The 2021 Tree of Lights campaign was a goal of $625,000.00. It represents about 50% of the annual budget for the Salvation Army’s Lincoln operations.
The total income for the 2021 Tree of Lights campaign is, currently, $643,927.68.
“There will not be a formal event to celebrate the achievement. However, we would like to extend an immeasurable thank you to our Lincoln Community that blesses and subsidizes our work” said Major Mark Anderson, head of Lincoln’s Salvation Army. “We truly rely on your graciousness throughout this year, the prior years, and into the future.”
