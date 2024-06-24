Sandhills Global Youth Complex Names Fagler as Director, Reaches Deal for Husker Practice Field

A rendering of what the Sandhills Global Youth Complex will look like once its completed in the fall of 2024. (Photo taken by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release June 24)–A familiar baseball name in Lincoln has been named as the new director of the Sandhills Global Youth Complex off of 1st and Cornhusker.

Joe Fagler, who played baseball at Lincoln Northeast and at Nebraska Wesleyan and has spent time as an assistant baseball coach at Lincoln Southwest, will start the new job as the complex director on July 17. Fagler tells KFOR News work will start right away on getting tournaments scheduled for 2025.

“Probably around 20 tournaments this first year, with the ability to get up to 28, barring weather,” Fagler said. With the all-field turf complex, he says early March into April tournaments can be played after rain events.

With lights, fencing and foul poles installed, Fagler says the field turf will start to be laid down later this summer and into the fall, hoping for an April 2025 opening date to happen. The complex also includes playing facilities for Nebraska Wesleyan’s baseball and softball teams.

In addition to overseeing complex operations, Fagler will also handle local youth programming and complex marketing.

“Joe was selected from an extensive pool of very qualified candidates. His lifelong love and engagement with baseball began with his involvement with the Babe Ruth Baseball League in 1992 here in Lincoln,” says Charlie Colon, Board Chair for the Sandhills Global Youth Complex.

The Sandhills Global Youth Complex Board also announces that the University of Nebraska Athletic Department will utilize one of the fields at the complex as a practice facility for the Husker baseball team.

“Access to the turf fields at the complex will give our teams more flexibility and opportunities to practice outside. The complex will be a great addition to the City of Lincoln. We look forward to the completion of the project and the continued growth of youth sports in our community,” Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen said in a statement.