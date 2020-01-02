Sartore Luggage Stolen With Photos Inside
courtesy cbsnews.com
(KFOR NEWS January 2, 2020) National Geographic award winning Lincoln photographer, Joel Sartore, is still missing some of his equipment nearly a week after thieves stole his bag at the airport in Bali. Inside the bag was Sartore’s cameras and computer…but most important were 3 hard drives loaded with photos and videos of rare and endangered animals he had just taken in Indonesia…photos intended for National Geographic’s Photo Ark.
