Sasse Invites Rachel Wilke to State of the Union
James Wilke
(KFOR NEWS February 4, 2020) Washington, D.C. – Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, announced that Rachel Wilke will attend the State of the Union as his guest. Rachel is the wife of James Wilke, a Nebraska hero, who perished rescuing a driver who was stranded in the floodwaters near Columbus last March during Nebraska’s historic flooding.
“Rachel and her husband, James, are Nebraska strong. This family shows Americans what it means to love your neighbor. James was selfless, hardworking, and our whole state stands behind Rachel and all of the other flood victims as we continue the long process of recovery. Nebraskans have a lot of grit and integrity – that’s why we can count on each other when we need it most. I’m honored to welcome Rachel to the State of the Union.”
