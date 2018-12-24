Sasse: Mattis Departure “Sad Day for America”

Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is not pleased with the departure of Defense Secretary James Mattis. Sasse issued the following statement:

“This is a sad day for America because Secretary Mattis was giving advice the President needs to hear. Mattis rightly believes that Russia and China are clear adversaries and that we are at war with jihadists across the globe who plot to kill Americans at home. Isolationism is a weak strategy that will harm Americans and America’s allies. Radical Islamic jihadists are still at war with us, and no, ISIS is not gone.”

President Trump has named assistant secretary Patrick Shanahan as acting defense secretary to replace Mattis immediately. Shanahan may not be the President’s permanent replacement. His biography on the Pentagon’s website does not list military experience for the longtime Boeing executive. But he does have a reputation as a “fix-it” man, and he’s already been working on streamlining Pentagon purchasing. That’s something the president wants to work on in the new year, according to a White House official speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.