Sasse reacts to Trump’s Nationwide Address
(KFOR NEWS February 5, 2020) Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement after President Trump’s State of the Union Address”
1“At tonight’s State of the Union address, the President talked about some big Nebraska priorities: promoting trade, securing the border, and defending life. The USMCA is great news for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers and it’s an achievement worth celebrating tonight. Border security is national security: We’ve got to combat the drug cartels that are terrorizing our southern border this is something Congress ought to get serious about. Last, but certainly not least, we’ve got to promote a culture of life with a compassionate agenda that’s pro-baby, pro-woman, and pro-science.”
READ MORE: Ricketts reacts to SOTU address