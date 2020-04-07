Sasse Says Some Nebraska Businesses Unable To Apply For Federal Emergency Relief
Sasse Speaks On Senate Floor
Today, U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Finance and Banking Committees, urged the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration to improve Nebraskans’ access to the Paycheck Protection Program.
“Nebraska businesses are fighting to stay alive, and we’ve got to fight to make sure they have what they need to weather this crisis,” said Senator Sasse separately. “I’m working with the Trump administration to make sure that Nebraska banks can make the emergency loans our economy desperately needs. This is a fight for Main Street.”
Congress created the Paycheck Protection Program to provide emergency loans to businesses suffering from the coronavirus emergency.
While some emergency loans have been approved, many Nebraska banks have had difficulty either accessing their accounts to begin submitting these loans or getting applications through the Small Business Administration’s online portal.
Sasse full letter is available here.