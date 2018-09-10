Sasse Speaks Out on Meet The Press

Saying there is dysfunction in the White House and in Congress, Nebraska U-S Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, went on NBC’s Meet The Press and said there is a crisis in public trust right now in this country. He said the public sees lawmakers as wanting to go to Washington to become lobbyists and get rich while in office. Calling the White House, quote, “a reality show, soap opera presidency”, Senator Sasse said there’s too much drama every day, which distracts lawmakers from long-term accomplishments. He’d like to see the president lead on issues that are 10 years into the future, not 10 hours in the future. Senator Sasse says he’ll stay a Republican as long as members try to reform it. There’s been talk of Sasse becoming an Independent, but on Meet The Press, senator Sasse called himself, quote, “an Independent Conservative who happens to caucus with the Republicans.” He said he’d like to see both parties work to get better, instead of trying to just be less bad than the other.