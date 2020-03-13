Sasse Statement on Coronavirus Emergency Declaration
Sasse Speaks On Senate Floor
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement regarding news reports that President Trump will declare a national emergency on coronavirus.
“Big national threats — in this case, a virus that crosses international borders and state lines — are why we have a federal government in the first place. Declaring a national emergency is the right move for President Trump. The federal government needs to dramatically increase the availability of diagnostic testing kits. States need to responsibly promote social distancing to protect at-risk populations. Our families need to listen to mom: wash our hands, cover our coughs, and stay home if we feel sick. Nebraskans are tough and we’re smart. We’ll beat this.”
