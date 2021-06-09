Sasse Statement on Final Passage of United States Innovation and Competition Act

(KFOR NEWS June 9, 2021) On Tuesday, the Senate passed the bipartisan United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 (formerly the Endless Frontiers Act), a bill aimed at boosting America’s competitive edge against the Chinese Communist Party. The final legislation included amendments proposed by Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse:
“I’m glad we won big victories by doubling DARPA’s budget and developing new sanction authorities to go after China for stealing American intellectual property. As a China hawk and a fiscal hawk, I would have liked for this bill to take a more focused and aggressive approach to the China threat – but this is a strong start. The Chinese Communist Party is working overtime on cyber, AI, and machine learning so that they can become the world’s preeminent super power. We can’t let our foot off the gas.”
