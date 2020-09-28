Sasse Statement on Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett
(KFOR NEWS September 28, 2020) Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement after President Trump announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to be an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.
“Judge Barrett is a brilliant legal thinker and will be an excellent Supreme Court Justice. Despite her unsurpassed character, reputation, and intellect, this confirmation process will be nasty. Why? Because too many on the left (and sadly some on the right as well) want judges who will substitute their own will for the law. Judge Barrett is not that kind of judge. She believes her duty isn’t to arbitrarily slop applesauce on stone tablets and declare new laws — her duty is to cloak her personal views under a black robe and to faithfully uphold the Constitution. That makes her a problem to rabid partisans, and an ally to the rule of law.”
