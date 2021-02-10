Sasse Supports Impeachment Trial
(Reuters)
(KFOR NEWS February 10, 2021) Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, is among 6 Republicans voicing support to proceed with an impeachment trial of former President, Donald Trump.
Sasse said in a statement, “As a juror, I’m not announcing anything now and I’m going to be limited on what I say in advance, but let’s get one thing absolutely straight: Everything that we’re dealing with here — the riot, the loss of life, the impeachment, and now the fact that the US Capitol has been turned into a barracks for federal troops for the first time since the Civil War — is the result of a particular lie.”
The other Republicans joining Sasse are Mitt Romney (R-UT), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Pat Toomey (R-PA), and Bill Cassidy (R-LA).
READ MORE: Nebraska May Use Grant Program To Expand Rural Broadband