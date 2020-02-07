Sasse to Chair Judiciary Committee Hearing on Born-Alive Bill
(KFOR NEWS February 7, 2020) Washington, D.C. – Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, will chair the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Tuesday hearing on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
On January 24,2017, Senator Sasse reintroduced the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in an effort to save unwanted newborn babies and provide them with the same care that wanted babies receive.
After Virginia Governor Ralph Northam endorsed infanticide while discussing a bill in the Virginia House of Delegates that would legally allow infanticide by giving doctors and mothers the choice of providing care for a living newborn baby, Senator Sasse reintroduced his legislation on January 15, 2019.
The Judiciary Committee’s hearing, “The Infant Patient: Ensuring Appropriate Medical Care for Children Born Alive,” will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Room 226 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.
