Saturday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Millard North 57, Lincoln Southwest 53
Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Bryan 58
Bellevue West 84, Lincoln East 52
Creighton Prep 59, Lincoln Northeast 53
Lincoln High 72, Omaha Northwest 47
Lincoln North Star 66, Columbus 31
Lincoln Lutheran 49, Hastings St. Cecilia 38
Lincoln Christian 55, David City Aquinas 45
Parkview Christian 69, Cedar Bluffs 12
Grand Island 75, Norfolk 43
Gretna 64, Millard West 46
Elkhorn South 58, Omaha Benson 43
Omaha Central 46, Millard South 43
Omaha Westside 90, Bellevue East 58
Omaha South 60, Kearney 55
Papillion-LaVista South 65, Omaha North 61
Wahoo 56, Beatrice 43
Platteview 70, Hastings 48
Louisville 64, Omaha Gross 60 OT
Girls
Lincoln Northeast 71, Omaha Marian 63, OT
Lincoln East 46, Bellevue West 44
Lincoln High 64, Omaha Northwest 30
Millard North 48, Lincoln Southwest 34
Columbus 36, Lincoln North Star 19
Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Bryan-forfeit
Lincoln Christian 60, David City Aquinas 32
Hastings St. Cecilia 39, Lincoln Lutheran 34
Parkview Christian 51, Cedar Bluffs 22
Bellevue East 64, Omaha Westside 41
Norfolk 50, Grand Island 29
Millard South 56, Omaha Central 45
Millard West 44, Gretna 33
Omaha Benson 55, Elkhorn South 43
Omaha Mercy 48, Omaha Concordia 25
Papillion-LaVista 53, Omaha Burke 36
Platteview 57, Hastings 51
Beatrice 41, Wahoo 38
Bennington 45, Omaha Duchesne 35