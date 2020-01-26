      Weather Alert

Saturday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Jan 25, 2020 @ 9:06pm

Boys Basketball

Lincoln Christian 77, Fillmore Central 20

Lincoln East 76, Lincoln High 54

Lincoln Pius X 53, Norfolk 51

Lincoln Southeast 69, Lincoln Northeast 66

Lincoln Southwest 73, Kearney 49

Bellevue West 75, Omaha Creighton Prep 56

Omaha South 64, Bellevue East 40

Papillion-LaVista South 83, Elkhorn South 75

Bennington 76, Columbus 40

Elmwood-Murdock 56, Syracuse 38

Mead 58, Malcolm 55

North Platte 64, York 52

Nebraska Prep Classic

Bishop Neumann 65, Harlan, Iowa 40

Norris 54, Omaha Bryan 35

Omaha Westside 73, Sioux City, East, Iowa 54

Papillion-LaVista 61, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 39

River Cities Conference Championship

Omaha Skutt 45, Omaha Roncalli 44

Girls Basketball

Kearney 61, Lincoln Southwest 46

Lincoln Christian 55, Fillmore Central 48

Lincoln East 57, Lincoln High 44

Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 43

Lincoln Northeast 52, Lincoln Southeast 39

Lincoln Pius X 58, Norfolk 33

Malcolm 71, Mead 32

Millard South 73, Omaha North 24

Omaha Marian 64, Bellevue West 42

Omaha Northwest 56, Omaha Benson 50

Papillion-LaVista South 55, Elkhorn South 53

Nebraska Prep Classic

Harlan, Iowa 49, Bishop Neumann 36

Oakland-Craig 48, Norris 40

Omaha Westside 51, Papillion-LaVista 40

River Cities Conference Championship

Beatrice 46, Omaha Skutt Catholic 28