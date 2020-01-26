Saturday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Lincoln Christian 77, Fillmore Central 20
Lincoln East 76, Lincoln High 54
Lincoln Pius X 53, Norfolk 51
Lincoln Southeast 69, Lincoln Northeast 66
Lincoln Southwest 73, Kearney 49
Bellevue West 75, Omaha Creighton Prep 56
Omaha South 64, Bellevue East 40
Papillion-LaVista South 83, Elkhorn South 75
Bennington 76, Columbus 40
Elmwood-Murdock 56, Syracuse 38
Mead 58, Malcolm 55
North Platte 64, York 52
Nebraska Prep Classic
Bishop Neumann 65, Harlan, Iowa 40
Norris 54, Omaha Bryan 35
Omaha Westside 73, Sioux City, East, Iowa 54
Papillion-LaVista 61, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 39
River Cities Conference Championship
Omaha Skutt 45, Omaha Roncalli 44
Girls Basketball
Kearney 61, Lincoln Southwest 46
Lincoln Christian 55, Fillmore Central 48
Lincoln East 57, Lincoln High 44
Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 43
Lincoln Northeast 52, Lincoln Southeast 39
Lincoln Pius X 58, Norfolk 33
Malcolm 71, Mead 32
Millard South 73, Omaha North 24
Omaha Marian 64, Bellevue West 42
Omaha Northwest 56, Omaha Benson 50
Papillion-LaVista South 55, Elkhorn South 53
Nebraska Prep Classic
Harlan, Iowa 49, Bishop Neumann 36
Oakland-Craig 48, Norris 40
Omaha Westside 51, Papillion-LaVista 40
River Cities Conference Championship
Beatrice 46, Omaha Skutt Catholic 28