Saturday Boys and Girls Basketball Scores

Dec 15, 2019 @ 8:00am

Boys

Lincoln East 69, Omaha Northwest 60

Lincoln Lutheran 58, Milford 40

Lincoln North Star 69, Elkhorn South 65, OT

Lincoln Southwest 63, Aurora 55

Omaha Burke 58, Lincoln Northeast 57

Omaha Central 88, Lincoln High 57

Omaha Benson 65, Lincoln Southeast 64

Norris 65, Blair 30

Raymond Central 58, Syracuse 52

Malcolm 63, Cross County 54

College View Academy 56, Elba 18

Bellevue West 60, Bellevue East 48

Omaha Creighton Prep 60, Papillion-LaVista 49

Omaha Roncalli 75, Glenwood, Iowa 60

Omaha South 67, Grand Island 45

Omaha Westside 65, Papillion-LaVista South 58

Millard West 62, Norfolk 35

Fremont 103, Omaha Bryan 102

Kearney 58, Millard South 52

Elkhorn 52, Boys Town 49

Columbus 68, Gering 52

Schuyler 38, Plattsmouth 32

Seward 46, Grand Island Northwest 40

Southern 58, Deshler 52

Sterling 79, Sidney, Iowa 37

Elkhorn Mount Michael 51, Beatrice 46, OT

Fillmore Central 58, David City 44

Freeman 50, Conestoga 35

Girls

Lincoln Christian 50, Sutton 32

Lincoln East 90, Omaha Northwest 44

Lincoln High 63, Omaha Central 59

Lincoln North Star 53, Elkhorn South 48

Malcolm 41, Cross County 30

Milford 43, Lincoln Lutheran 28

Millard North 42, Lincoln Southwest 41

Omaha Benson 51, Lincoln Southeast 20

Omaha Burke 62, Lincoln Northeast 44

Blair 34, Norris 32

Syracuse 55, Raymond Central 30

College View Academy 49, Elba 32

Columbus 54, Gering 48

Bellevue West 60, Bellevue East 50

Millard West 57, Norfolk 36

Fremont 94, Omaha Bryan 20

Omaha Gross Catholic 53, Bennington 49

Omaha Westside 63, Papillion-LaVista South 46

Papillion-LaVista 64, Omaha Marian 43

Plattsmouth 50, Schuyler 13