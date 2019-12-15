Saturday Boys and Girls Basketball Scores

Boys
Lincoln East 69, Omaha Northwest 60
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Milford 40
Lincoln North Star 69, Elkhorn South 65, OT
Lincoln Southwest 63, Aurora 55
Omaha Burke 58, Lincoln Northeast 57
Omaha Central 88, Lincoln High 57
Omaha Benson 65, Lincoln Southeast 64
Norris 65, Blair 30
Raymond Central 58, Syracuse 52
Malcolm 63, Cross County 54
College View Academy 56, Elba 18
Bellevue West 60, Bellevue East 48
Omaha Creighton Prep 60, Papillion-LaVista 49
Omaha Roncalli 75, Glenwood, Iowa 60
Omaha South 67, Grand Island 45
Omaha Westside 65, Papillion-LaVista South 58
Millard West 62, Norfolk 35
Fremont 103, Omaha Bryan 102
Kearney 58, Millard South 52
Elkhorn 52, Boys Town 49
Columbus 68, Gering 52
Schuyler 38, Plattsmouth 32
Seward 46, Grand Island Northwest 40
Southern 58, Deshler 52
Sterling 79, Sidney, Iowa 37
Elkhorn Mount Michael 51, Beatrice 46, OT
Fillmore Central 58, David City 44
Freeman 50, Conestoga 35
Girls
Lincoln Christian 50, Sutton 32
Lincoln East 90, Omaha Northwest 44
Lincoln High 63, Omaha Central 59
Lincoln North Star 53, Elkhorn South 48
Malcolm 41, Cross County 30
Milford 43, Lincoln Lutheran 28
Millard North 42, Lincoln Southwest 41
Omaha Benson 51, Lincoln Southeast 20
Omaha Burke 62, Lincoln Northeast 44
Blair 34, Norris 32
Syracuse 55, Raymond Central 30
College View Academy 49, Elba 32
Columbus 54, Gering 48
Bellevue West 60, Bellevue East 50
Millard West 57, Norfolk 36
Fremont 94, Omaha Bryan 20
Omaha Gross Catholic 53, Bennington 49
Omaha Westside 63, Papillion-LaVista South 46
Papillion-LaVista 64, Omaha Marian 43
Plattsmouth 50, Schuyler 13