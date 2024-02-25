KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Saturday Boys & Girls District Basketball Scoreboard: Feb. 24

February 24, 2024 6:46PM CST
Courtesy of Alpha Media USA Lincoln.

Boys

A1 Semifinal
Bellevue West 83, Columbus 40
Lincoln North Star 55, Omaha Westview 48

A2 Semifinal
Millard North 95, Lincoln High 45
Lincoln Southwest 60, Millard South 39

A3 Semifinal
Omaha Westside 86, Omaha Benson 38
Omaha Bryan 55, Millard West 45

A4 Semifinal
Omaha North 58, Norfolk 43
Papillion-LaVista South 65, Elkhorn South 40

A5 Semifinal
Creighton Prep 65, Fremont 31
Lincoln Southeast 77, Papillion-LaVista 48

A6 Semifinal
Lincoln Pius X 73, North Platte 42
Omaha Central 76, Lincoln East 48

A7 Semifinal
Gretna 66, Lincoln Northeast 34
Grand Island at Kearney

Girls

B1 Championship
Omaha Skutt 69, McCook 37

B2 Championship
Elkhorn North 73, Blair 45

B3 Championship
Norris 61, York 49

B4 Championship
Beatrice 56, Grand Island Northwest 29

B5 Championship
Gretna East 40, Crete 26

B6 Championship
Waverly 55, Bennington 51

B7 Championship
Scottsbluff 52, Elkhorn 44

B8 Championship
South Sioux City 57, Seward 38

