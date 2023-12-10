KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Saturday Prep Basketball Scoreboard Week 2

December 9, 2023 10:11PM CST
Boys

Millard North 74, Lincoln East 57

Lincoln Southeast  65, Creighton Prep 50

Omaha Central 71, Lincoln High 36

Gretna 93, Lincoln Northeast 78

Bellevue West 67, Lincoln Pius X 60

Papillion-LaVista South 60, Lincoln North Star 47

Lincoln Southwest 64, Millard South 53

Lincoln Lutheran 77, Milford 36

Lincoln Northwest at Schuyler

Malcolm 48, Platteview 45

Syracuse 52, Raymond Central 26

Elkhorn South 52, Norfolk 39

Gretna East 57, Omaha Burke 49

Omaha South 72, Omaha Buena Vista 38

Omaha North 75, Omaha Westview 49

Millard West 70, Fremont 51

Papillion-LaVista 69, Grand Island 59

Omaha Westside 58, Kearney 53

Seward 43, Grand Island Northwest 36

Aurora 56, Beatrice 39

Omaha Concordia 54, Omaha Roncalli 52, OT

Wilber-Clatonia 63, Superior 34

Ashland-Greenwood 76, Ralston 30

David City 46, Elmwood-Murdock 42

 

Girls

Millard North 57, Lincoln East 40

Omaha Marian 50, Lincoln Southeast 41

Omaha Central 58, Lincoln High 43

Lincoln Northeast 81, Gretna 42

Lincoln Pius X 55, Bellevue West 50

Lincoln North Star at Papillion-LaVista South

Lincoln Southwest 47, Millard South 41

Milford 41, Lincoln Lutheran 37

Lincoln Northwest 53, Schuyler 20

Malcolm 53, Platteview 44

Raymond Central 44, Syracuse 35

Elkhorn South 59, Norfolk 53

Gretna East 62, Omaha Burke 34

Omaha South 59, Omaha Buena Vista 35

Omaha Westview 66, Omaha North 60

Millard West 65, Fremont 25

Papillion-LaVista 71, Grand Island 20

Kearney 59, Omaha Westside 54

