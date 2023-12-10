Saturday Prep Basketball Scoreboard Week 2
Boys
Millard North 74, Lincoln East 57
Lincoln Southeast 65, Creighton Prep 50
Omaha Central 71, Lincoln High 36
Gretna 93, Lincoln Northeast 78
Bellevue West 67, Lincoln Pius X 60
Papillion-LaVista South 60, Lincoln North Star 47
Lincoln Southwest 64, Millard South 53
Lincoln Lutheran 77, Milford 36
Lincoln Northwest at Schuyler
Malcolm 48, Platteview 45
Syracuse 52, Raymond Central 26
Elkhorn South 52, Norfolk 39
Gretna East 57, Omaha Burke 49
Omaha South 72, Omaha Buena Vista 38
Omaha North 75, Omaha Westview 49
Millard West 70, Fremont 51
Papillion-LaVista 69, Grand Island 59
Omaha Westside 58, Kearney 53
Seward 43, Grand Island Northwest 36
Aurora 56, Beatrice 39
Omaha Concordia 54, Omaha Roncalli 52, OT
Wilber-Clatonia 63, Superior 34
Ashland-Greenwood 76, Ralston 30
David City 46, Elmwood-Murdock 42
Girls
Millard North 57, Lincoln East 40
Omaha Marian 50, Lincoln Southeast 41
Omaha Central 58, Lincoln High 43
Lincoln Northeast 81, Gretna 42
Lincoln Pius X 55, Bellevue West 50
Lincoln North Star at Papillion-LaVista South
Lincoln Southwest 47, Millard South 41
Milford 41, Lincoln Lutheran 37
Lincoln Northwest 53, Schuyler 20
Malcolm 53, Platteview 44
Raymond Central 44, Syracuse 35
Elkhorn South 59, Norfolk 53
Gretna East 62, Omaha Burke 34
Omaha South 59, Omaha Buena Vista 35
Omaha Westview 66, Omaha North 60
Millard West 65, Fremont 25
Papillion-LaVista 71, Grand Island 20
Kearney 59, Omaha Westside 54