Scammers Victimize Two Lincoln Men In Separate Fraud Cases

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 28)–A couple of fraud cases reported this past Monday are being investigated by Lincoln Police.

The first case involved a 45-year-old man that had been convinced last month by a woman that befriended him online to invest in a trading platform, by investing over $40,000 and saw significant gains, more than doubling his money. Police say the man knew the website was fake after he tried to withdraw money.

In another case, a 35-year-old man got a call from someone claiming to be a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy, after he answered a call from a blocked number. Police say the scammer said the man missed jury duty and had a warrant out for his arrest. The victim withdrew $2,500 from his bank account, deposited it into a bitcoin machine. He realized after the transaction that it was a scam.

No arrests have been made.