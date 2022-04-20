SCC hosting Family Science Night

Lincoln, NE (April 20, 2022) – After taking a break for two years because of COVID-19, Family Science Night is back at Southeast Community College. The science-themed event will be on Earth Day, Friday, April 22, from 5-8 p.m. in the east parking lot at the College’s Lincoln Campus near The Career Academy. Admission is free.
“Family Science night provides engaging hands-on activities to help kids learn about science,” said Misty Wehling, co-director of the Biotechnology program. “There will also be free food and great prizes! Come celebrate Earth Day with us!”
Some of the hands-on activities geared toward elementary-aged students include solar telescope viewing, gummy bear rockets, density exploration, physics of juggling, live animals, and Earth Day activities.
The event is sponsored by Bio Nebraska, Li-Cor, Neogen, Celerion, Huvepharma, Merck Animal Health, Novozymes, LNKSE, and the Nebraska Ethanol Board, among others.