Lincoln Voters Approve School Bond
Results released by the Election Commissioner’s office show a $290 Million Lincoln Public Schools Bond has passed.
As of the release of unofficial final results Tuesday night shortly after 10 P.M., over 62% of the ballots cast were in favor of the issue, and just under 38% were against.
About one third Lincoln’s registered voters cast ballots.
59, 212 total ballots were returned, a turnout of 34.13%. The actual vote totals were 36, 716 in favor and 22, 455 against.
BACKGROUND: